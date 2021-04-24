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Ma’khia Bryant murdered while Chauvin verdict announced
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10 views • April 24, 2021
A 16-year-old girl was fatally shot Tuesday by police in Columbus, Ohio. Police released some body camera footage of the shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant on Tuesday night and released additional footage and two 911 calls in a press conference on Wednesday, citing "the public's need, desire and expectation to have transparency."
Interim police chief Michael Woods said Wednesday that dispatchers first received a call for help at 4:32 p.m. On the call, a woman told officers that people were trying to fight and stab her and others, according to an audio recording played during the press conference. A second 911 caller also asked police to respond to the scene, but the call ended quickly after the person realized police had just arrived.
Officers arrived on the scene at 4:44 p.m., Woods said. A slowed-down version of body camera footage appears to show Bryant attacking two other people, lunging at one with something in her hand, just after an officer arrived. The officer, identified by Woods as Nicholas Reardon, fired his weapon several times while Bryant and another girl were struggling against the side of a parked car. A knife could be seen next to Bryant's body after the shooting.
It was unclear what led to the altercation, which was already in progress when the officers arrived.
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Interim police chief Michael Woods said Wednesday that dispatchers first received a call for help at 4:32 p.m. On the call, a woman told officers that people were trying to fight and stab her and others, according to an audio recording played during the press conference. A second 911 caller also asked police to respond to the scene, but the call ended quickly after the person realized police had just arrived.
Officers arrived on the scene at 4:44 p.m., Woods said. A slowed-down version of body camera footage appears to show Bryant attacking two other people, lunging at one with something in her hand, just after an officer arrived. The officer, identified by Woods as Nicholas Reardon, fired his weapon several times while Bryant and another girl were struggling against the side of a parked car. A knife could be seen next to Bryant's body after the shooting.
It was unclear what led to the altercation, which was already in progress when the officers arrived.
My name is Bill Henshall. I also have a YouTube Channel with more videos called Win in Court at this link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMujwEGS39UHmNDwA-_SJxw
I have Constitutional Defense Document Packets and my COVID anti-vaccine, rent and mortgage relief packets. Information on all my Packets are available on request. You can e-mail me at: [email protected]
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