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Revelation Chapter 7: A Reading
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21 views • March 22, 2021
Blessed is the one who reads aloud the words of this prophecy, and blessed are those who hear it and take to heart what is written in it, because the time is near. I find it very interesting that videos about scriptures, reading, bible get a ton of less views if any. This is sad to me because in all of this turmoil now is the time to put our eyes on the Father, not man.
I'm not saying that we do not need to know or watch what is going on, we need to be wise and prepared and to understand the times that we are in...but seriously? zero views? No one wants to hear the word for 4 minutes? In these readings of the book of Revelation, I feel that I am being obedient so I will continue to finish before I go back, if there is time to my 'normal' type of videos. Maybe it is this platform? Ya think? God Bless
I'm not saying that we do not need to know or watch what is going on, we need to be wise and prepared and to understand the times that we are in...but seriously? zero views? No one wants to hear the word for 4 minutes? In these readings of the book of Revelation, I feel that I am being obedient so I will continue to finish before I go back, if there is time to my 'normal' type of videos. Maybe it is this platform? Ya think? God Bless
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