在爆料革命运动的开始，我真的不知道他在说什么。他为什么要提到中国共产党作为头号黑暗势力，但随着时间的推移，随着他与我们分享的情报，当我做了更多的调查和研究，我实际上开始理解世界上头号黑暗势力这句话。

At the beginning of the whistleblower Movement, I really had no idea what he was talking about. Why would he mention the Chinese Communist Party as the number one dark power, as time went on, as he shared information with us, and as I did more research and study, I actually began to understand the phrase number one dark force in the world.

