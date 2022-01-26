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Russia sends 20 warships to the Black Sea to contain NATO
Russia Truth
Russia Truth
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244 views • January 26, 2022
https://www.russia-truth.com

In response to NATO provocations, Russia is sending 20 warships to the Black Sea. Most of the ships carry tactical arms and are capable of delivering accurate strikes in response to NATO provocations.

Russia sends 20 warships to the Black Sea to contain NATO
A group of more than 20 Russian warships is currently traveling in the waters of the Black Sea. In all likelihood, the Russian warships will show their readiness to oppose the West should NATO continue its provocations against Russia.

The Russian warships will carry out practical combat missions, including exercises to destroy surface, underwater and air targets. Both electronic and combat firing exercises are planned. This indicates that Russia is ready to demonstrate a position of strength to the West.

"Over 20 ships, combat boats and vessels of the Black Sea Fleet have left their bases in Sevastopol and Novorossiysk to take part in the exercises to be held in the Black Sea, the press service of the Ministry of Defense said.
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