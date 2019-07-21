On July 21st, 2019 God showed me the established One World Government (NWO) and this is what I saw.

I’ve been planning to make this video for a while now and for various reasons I have delayed it.



After careful review of the current events with COVID-19 around the world and the draconian lockdowns restrictions forced mask mandates and social distancing and now the coronavirus vaccine I’ve decided to make this video in detail of what I saw on July 21, 2019.



it was a direct experience with the completed one world government New World order that is planned and I believe God allowed me to experience that situation in my current knowledge and spiritual state and have a direct interaction in detail of the one world order.



At the time of this vision or direct experience I informed my wife my family members and some friends but I hesitated to go onto social media out of fear of being singled out as a ”conspiracy theorist”. In any case I have an obligation in front of God in front of Jesus Christ to at least show to the world what’s been shown to me and I cannot stay quiet any longer since the plan of the pandemic and pushing forward of these draconian measures across the World are not subsiding and it is apparent that there exists a continuous effort to change society around the world to a new form of technological socialism/communism.



Please take what this video has and contemplate what is being told in it compared to exactly what humans are experiencing in a primitive state happening not only in Canada or the United States but all across Europe, in Asia and the world.



Please understand that as long as the human race is compliant with the Pandemic measures the situation is not going to subside and continue the story is going to be continued on a much larger and corruptly evil scale that will continue to push forward the agenda of locking people up in their home at due notice for days and months with only a few hours restricted access to the outside.



The human race is going to be muted or silenced that is any person submitting into the AI matrix system and in order to control and dictate the narrative news knowledge and thought process the mind is going to be controlled and censored big data system through the use of wifi microwave radiation towers.



The virus story will continue for years to come in different forms and different narratives. There will always be a new form of the virus and with it the need to silence people and restrict actual talking will be pushed and emphasize throughout the media across the world. People will be encouraged to speak calmly not to show facial expressions which is happening right now.



As I said from the beginning of this pandemic the mask and use of it although on the surface is being focussed as a preventative measure to stop the spread of viral particles which is unscientific an unproven the actual motive is to condition the human race to hear voices and without seeing the mouth moving nor facial gestures or features that we normally see during social conversations while communicating with each other.



God bless you all and stay strong and steadfast.



JESUS CHRIST IS KING AND HIS KINGDOM REIGNS FOREVER AND EVER!