Ole Dammegard On Lock Down in Spain as World Braces for Pandemic Shock – Special Guest Cody Snodgres

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Ole Dammegard and his family are under forced isolation as Spain locks down its popultion in an attempt to control the spread of Covid-19 Coronavirus. But is the response to the pandemic a bigger disaster than the virus itself?
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