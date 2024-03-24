Create New Account
The British Royals & the Reptilians
Gustel Nobell
Gustel ::::Royals Family are Half Reptilians from Vlad the Impales and to Cain . Reptilians are Fallen Angels & Satan Lucifer Is Reptilian Made Giants in the Breed Human Female. They are small through Their DNA Now To This Day Fallen Angels Walk The Earth 

