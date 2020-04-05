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Watch Live: Saturday Coronavirus News Briefing 4/4/20
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6 views • April 05, 2020
Apr 4, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones Presents this Saturday afternoon emergency broadcast with vital coronavirus updates
TO SEE A COMPREHENSIVE VERSION OF THIS VIDEO GO TO THE FOLLOWING LINK: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e88d2ba0a39c3001cef7324
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones Presents this Saturday afternoon emergency broadcast with vital coronavirus updates
TO SEE A COMPREHENSIVE VERSION OF THIS VIDEO GO TO THE FOLLOWING LINK: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e88d2ba0a39c3001cef7324
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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