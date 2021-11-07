Bummed about the world? Life sucks? I gotchu bro! GUIDED VISUALIZATION TO MANIFEST A PEACEFUL WORLD!

Guaranteed to make you feel better. And guaranteed to manifest a better existence for ALL of humanity, or your money back. Want to change the world? Ever heard of the Law of Attraction? You're literally creating your life right now as we speak!



Okay, bad news first. Then we'll get on to the exciting part. Bad news is there are people manifesting a terrible fate for humanity. You know, totalitarian wasteland planet. Robots and aliens and zombies are everywhere, and everyone's microchipped, and Bill Gates of Hell is crowned King or whatever.



Yes, people like this DO exist and they do wish evil on the world! Why do you think the world is being overtaken by mass surveillance and corruption??



Ok, now for the good news. The GOOD news is that, if we all work together, we can reverse this. That's right, we can bring a beautiful, peaceful, awesome future for mankind RIGHT INTO EXISTENCE! And all it takes is you spending a few minutes watching this video, and seeing humanity at peace. :)



Simple. Easy. Please watch. Thanks! :D YOU ARE A POWERFUL CREATOR WHO HAS THE ABILITY TO CHANGE THE WORLD!!!!