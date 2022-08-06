Gene Drive & The Great DNA War: Dr Merritt on Vaccines, Gene Editing, Depopulation & Rockefellers

Excellent points from Dr. Lee Merritt ( http://TheMedicalRebel.com ) on Dr Couley's show. Watch the full show w/ Dr Northrup & Kate Shemirani here: https://rumble.com/v1equo7-now-is-the-time-presents-women-on-the-line-exposing-intel-about-children-co.html





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