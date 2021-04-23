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MSM Caught Editing Out Knife in Ohio Teen Police Shooting
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270 views • April 23, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down how CNN and MSNBC cut out the knife from their coverage of the tragic Ohio teen police shooting. https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6081ea706f98c702acfe3214
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