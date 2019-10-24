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Florida Senate votes to remove Broward County sheriff Scott Israel
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13 views • October 24, 2019
The Florida Senate votes to permanently oust suspended Broward Sheriff Scott Israel over his officers' response to the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
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