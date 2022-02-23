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KTLA Investigation: Leftists Secretly Planted Transgender Men in 5th Grader's Bedrooms
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90 views • February 23, 2022
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Biologically male camp counselors who identify as female were allowed to sleep in cabins with fifth-grade girls during a school trip near San Bernardino, Calif., according to local media.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/parents-outraged-after-biological-men-allowed-to-sleep-in-cabins-with-fifth-grade-girls/
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Biologically male camp counselors who identify as female were allowed to sleep in cabins with fifth-grade girls during a school trip near San Bernardino, Calif., according to local media.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/parents-outraged-after-biological-men-allowed-to-sleep-in-cabins-with-fifth-grade-girls/
Click here to get My Pillow Giza Dream Sheets 60% Off!
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