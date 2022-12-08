Quo Vadis





Dec 7, 2022





In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for December 5, 2022.





Children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





AS MEMBERS OF THE MYSTICAL BODY OF CHRIST, THEY ARE CALLED TO KEEP THE FAITH AND BE CREATURES OF PRAYER, NOT ONLY VERBAL, BUT TESTIMONIAL.

Be creatures of Faith, of Love and at the same time aware that the arrogant, the arrogant, the arrogant, the one who does not have an awareness of what it is to be a child of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, is an easy prey to the Devil; he is constantly led by the Evil One to be "a stumbling block for his brothers".

Our King and Lord Jesus Christ keeps great pain for these foolish children who live halfway, bringing evil to themselves.

Human foolishness, the result of the misuse of free will, leads humanity to plunge into suffering, attracted by themselves and from which it is difficult for them to get out until they recognize that "God is Lord."





Children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





When the human creature abandons himself in human pleasures, he spiritually decays and punishes himself, entering the darkness that the mundane makes him look like light to keep him in sin.

PEOPLE OF OUR KING AND LORD JESUS ​​CHRIST,

THIS MOMENT IS NOT FOR A HALF SPIRITUAL LIFE.





Children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





I call you to take safe steps.

This is not the time to spend life without meaning, but it is essential that you be authentic in your inner life.

Blessings are before you, People of God, but at the same time you attract evil by acting out of bounds.

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, as humanity suffer from the continuous reaction of the volcanoes that precipitate large eruptions and prevent them from continuing with the normality of this moment. Entire communities will be moved to safer places to prevent gases from volcanic eruptions from causing irreparable damage.

The earth continues its trembling everywhere, without stopping.

Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for Mexico, suffer from nature and betrayal.

Pray for Brazil, the creatures are exasperated causing riots and the suffering of innocents.

Water purifies this nation.

Pray for Japan, it suffers strongly from nature and at the hands of the human creature.

Pray for Indonesia, it suffers strongly from nature.

Pray for Argentina, this nation is tested; intruders spread dissent and create chaos by pitting one against another.

Pray for this nation.

Pray for Central America, it suffers from nature.

They must pray with the heart.

Pray for the United States, pray that its leaders be cautious in acting and acting.

Pray that nature continues to act strongly in that nation.

Pray with confidence and truth, pray for your brothers who are lukewarm in faith and are not witnesses of love, charity and fraternity.

Receive the Body and Blood of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

Pray the Holy Rosary as a show of love for Our Queen and Mother.

Be faithful to God and love unity.

Be faithful each one in your state, because from fidelity comes blessing and firmness in the Faith.

WAIT WITH HOLY PATIENCE FOR THE ANGEL OF PEACE WHO WILL REBIRTH THE HOPE THAT SOME OF YOU HAVE NOT LOST, BUT HAVE BEEN WEAKENED BY SO MUCH THAT YOU HAVE FACED.





Children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





Show charity to your fellow men.

Charity is the bond that unites them. Human creatures with a hardened heart exercise against charity to cause division, the kind that the Devil is currently promoting against the Mystical Body of Christ.

They must pray, they must be prayerful, they must put into practice being children of Our King and Lord, working and acting in the manner of Christ.

As children of such a Divine Redeemer, continue without fear, with confidence and faith that by fulfilling the Divine Will you will have your reward.

I protect you by Divine Order, I bless you with My Sword.

FAITH, FAITH, FAITH.

Saint Michael the Archangel.





