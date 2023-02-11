Not Everyone Hears About Jesus Before They Die

Does everyone get an opportunity to believe in Jesus Christ before they die? Hmm. That would be a good trick for people who lived before Jesus Christ was born. Once again, Martin Zender employs simple logic to expose the God-defiling, contradictory teachings of Christianity. God is not an "equal opportunity" Savior. Rather, He is the Savior of all humanity. In the end, salvation is God's opportunity, not man's.

Original Link: https://youtu.be/lWmfQYotZmA






