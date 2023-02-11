Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Not Everyone Hears About Jesus Before They Die
58 views
channel image
God: Saviour of ALL Humanity
Published a day ago |

Does everyone get an opportunity to believe in Jesus Christ before they die? Hmm. That would be a good trick for people who lived before Jesus Christ was born. Once again, Martin Zender employs simple logic to expose the God-defiling, contradictory teachings of Christianity. God is not an "equal opportunity" Savior. Rather, He is the Savior of all humanity. In the end, salvation is God's opportunity, not man's.

Original Link: https://youtu.be/lWmfQYotZmA



Keywords
newsdeathsaviorchristhelljesussalvationliferaptureresurrectionantichristeternitygoodredeemereternalsavedtormentredeemedall mankind

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket