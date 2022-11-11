Important Revelation of a Secret Order: Earth is an Angel Trap!

Source and translated into english: https://bit.ly/3WWWg3S

There is a secret order whose members are strictly persecuted. They guard the true light on this insane, dark planet. Also, the MANDAEANS are the last Keepers of Gnosis on Earth:

- The cosmos is created by a Demiurge

- Dualism: syzygy in cosmic and microcosmic form.

- As a feature: counter-types, a world of ideas.

- The soul is portrayed as an exile, a captive; its home and origin are the supreme Entity, to which the soul eventually returns.

- Planets and stars influence fate and human beings, and are also places of detention after death.

- A saviour spirit assist the soul on the journey through life and after it to 'worlds of light.'

- John the Baptist was the rightful prophet of God, NOT Jesus. This was later picked up by the Knights Templar.

