Important Revelation of a Secret Order: Earth is an Angel Trap!

Source and translated into english: https://bit.ly/3WWWg3S
There is a secret order whose members are strictly persecuted. They guard the true light on this insane, dark planet. Also, the MANDAEANS are the last Keepers of Gnosis on Earth:
- The cosmos is created by a Demiurge
- Dualism: syzygy in cosmic and microcosmic form.
- As a feature: counter-types, a world of ideas.
- The soul is portrayed as an exile, a captive; its home and origin are the supreme Entity, to which the soul eventually returns.
- Planets and stars influence fate and human beings, and are also places of detention after death.
- A saviour spirit assist the soul on the journey through life and after it to 'worlds of light.'
- John the Baptist was the rightful prophet of God, NOT Jesus. This was later picked up by the Knights Templar.
"Waking up from the Matrix" about the soul-trap: https://bit.ly/3TTeroP
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
"Jesus the Usurper" -https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.