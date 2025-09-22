Sudden Destruction Foretold in Bible as Leaders Cry “Peace and Safety” - Steve Wohlberg

Many people believe that the United States will not be a major player in the events of the prophesied end times from the book of Revelation, but Steve Wohlberg disagrees. Steve is a speaker and director of White Horse Media, and has authored more than 50 books. He clarifies several pieces of information in Revelation and argues that America will, indeed, be a powerful entity during the end times. He draws on Revelation 13, drawing attention to a “mighty nation” that will arise at the end of the age. Steve also highlights ongoing narratives in the White House and amid world leaders emphasizing “peace and safety,” which the Bible warns will precede just the opposite: complete and total destruction. “This says we’re getting close to the return of Jesus,” Steve says. Tell as many people as you can that Jesus is coming back soon!









TAKEAWAYS





Call Steve’s ministry at 1-800-782-4253 and mention The Counter Culture Mom Show for a free book





Over 300 world leaders are currently emphasizing the phrase “peace and safety”





Currently, America is the mightiest nation on the planet and is positioned to play a major part in the end times





Check out Steve’s book, The United States in Bible Prophecy - The Day of the Dragon is at the Door









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/4nAKrNj

The United States in Bible Prophecy book: https://bit.ly/3JiGnme





🔗 CONNECT WITH STEVE WOHLBERG

Website: https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stevewohlberg

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whitehorsemedia7

X: https://x.com/whitehorse7

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@whitehorsemedia





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

Website: https://counterculturemom.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #stevewohlberg #endtimesprophecy #lastdays #Bibleprophecy #revelation #bible #Bible #God #Jesus #HolySpirit #revelation #bibleprophecy #bibleverse #biblestudy #God #pray #rapture #church #israel #jesussaves #tribulation #endtimesprophecynews #truth #peaceandsafety #twostatesolution #worldpeace #antichrist #feastoftrumpets #peacetreaty #peaceandsecurity