BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sudden Destruction Foretold in Bible as Leaders Cry “Peace and Safety” - Steve Wohlberg
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
416 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
21 views • 1 day ago

Many people believe that the United States will not be a major player in the events of the prophesied end times from the book of Revelation, but Steve Wohlberg disagrees. Steve is a speaker and director of White Horse Media, and has authored more than 50 books. He clarifies several pieces of information in Revelation and argues that America will, indeed, be a powerful entity during the end times. He draws on Revelation 13, drawing attention to a “mighty nation” that will arise at the end of the age. Steve also highlights ongoing narratives in the White House and amid world leaders emphasizing “peace and safety,” which the Bible warns will precede just the opposite: complete and total destruction. “This says we’re getting close to the return of Jesus,” Steve says. Tell as many people as you can that Jesus is coming back soon!



TAKEAWAYS


Call Steve’s ministry at 1-800-782-4253 and mention The Counter Culture Mom Show for a free book


Over 300 world leaders are currently emphasizing the phrase “peace and safety”


Currently, America is the mightiest nation on the planet and is positioned to play a major part in the end times


Check out Steve’s book, The United States in Bible Prophecy - The Day of the Dragon is at the Door



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/4nAKrNj

The United States in Bible Prophecy book: https://bit.ly/3JiGnme


🔗 CONNECT WITH STEVE WOHLBERG

Website: https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stevewohlberg

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whitehorsemedia7

X: https://x.com/whitehorse7

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@whitehorsemedia


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

Website: https://counterculturemom.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #stevewohlberg #endtimesprophecy #lastdays #Bibleprophecy #revelation #bible #Bible #God #Jesus #HolySpirit #revelation #bibleprophecy #bibleverse #biblestudy #God #pray #rapture #church #israel #jesussaves #tribulation #endtimesprophecynews #truth #peaceandsafety #twostatesolution #worldpeace #antichrist #feastoftrumpets #peacetreaty #peaceandsecurity

Keywords
white housebibleunited statesend timesrevelationleaderspeace and safetysteve wohlbergwhite horse mediatina griffin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy