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Vaccine Worship! | Fauci Worship! | Cult of Science!
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73 views • April 22, 2022
We are seeing before our eyes this normalization of a cult following of “science”, Fauci, and the vaccine. Fauci and the main stream media tells us that the vaccine is safe, the vaccine is effective, the vaccine can do no harm, the vaccine is the world’s savior.
Music in video:
Bensound - New Dawn (https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music/track/new-dawn)
Video sources:
Vaccine Worship - Original source unknown.
Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mxcp92UkGY&;list=FLk2co_iREHfrHMmEvs_I8RQ&index=3
Stephen Colbert's Vomit-Inducing "The Vax-Scene" (Remastered to 4K/60fps) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mq76QSlRiPo&;list=FLk2co_iREHfrHMmEvs_I8RQ&index=2
Fauci Ouchie | Vaccine Song for Kids | Healthy Habits | Joanie Leeds - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UK7TDoHzYJE
Thanks for watching, please share with others!!!
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Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ssogm
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjJ8tL9ItZPlLnRUoBVw4Hw
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Music in video:
Bensound - New Dawn (https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music/track/new-dawn)
Video sources:
Vaccine Worship - Original source unknown.
Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mxcp92UkGY&;list=FLk2co_iREHfrHMmEvs_I8RQ&index=3
Stephen Colbert's Vomit-Inducing "The Vax-Scene" (Remastered to 4K/60fps) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mq76QSlRiPo&;list=FLk2co_iREHfrHMmEvs_I8RQ&index=2
Fauci Ouchie | Vaccine Song for Kids | Healthy Habits | Joanie Leeds - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UK7TDoHzYJE
Thanks for watching, please share with others!!!
Find all SSoGM links below:
All links in one spot: https://beacons.ai/ssogm
Email - [email protected]
Anchor - https://anchor.fm/carlettemck
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5QoJQOncw34DZ0yHiLpIan?si=9a6f63580b9f4f89
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DjGp4GbiRLUv/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-1173531
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@ssogm:f
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ssogm
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjJ8tL9ItZPlLnRUoBVw4Hw
Gab - https://gab.com/groups/53489
Twitter - https://twitter.com/ssogministries
Gettr - https://gettr.com/user/ssogm
Discord - https://discord.com/invite/bq7PhgZdHt
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