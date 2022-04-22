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Vaccine Worship! | Fauci Worship! | Cult of Science!
SaturdaySealofGodMinistries
SaturdaySealofGodMinistries
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73 views • April 22, 2022
We are seeing before our eyes this normalization of a cult following of “science”, Fauci, and the vaccine. Fauci and the main stream media tells us that the vaccine is safe, the vaccine is effective, the vaccine can do no harm, the vaccine is the world’s savior.

Music in video:
Bensound - New Dawn (https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music/track/new-dawn)

Video sources:
Vaccine Worship - Original source unknown.
Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mxcp92UkGY&;list=FLk2co_iREHfrHMmEvs_I8RQ&index=3
Stephen Colbert's Vomit-Inducing "The Vax-Scene" (Remastered to 4K/60fps) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mq76QSlRiPo&;list=FLk2co_iREHfrHMmEvs_I8RQ&index=2
Fauci Ouchie | Vaccine Song for Kids | Healthy Habits | Joanie Leeds - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UK7TDoHzYJE

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Keywords
fearvaccinegovernmentcultviruscognitive dissonancefaucineedlescience cultfauci ouchievaccine worshipneedle worship
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