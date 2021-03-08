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"The Splitting Image" - Interview with Tina Foster
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118 views • March 08, 2021
Psychological operations involving doubles are explored in this book. Politicians, heads of state, and other public figures routinely use doubles for a variety of clandestine purposes. Some are for security, while others serve more nefarious objectives. Political agendas can be promoted through the use of controlled doubles, for instance. Psy-ops using doubles are facilitated by means of technology, but technology can also be used to expose an impostor. Examples of historical doubles are discussed to illustrate certain tactical uses of lookalikes. (See below for supplemental images).
Book by Tina Foster available at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Splitting-Image-Exposing-Doubles-Impostor-Replacements/dp/1795686812/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1579442559&sr=1-1
Tina's blog: plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Book by Tina Foster available at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Splitting-Image-Exposing-Doubles-Impostor-Replacements/dp/1795686812/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1579442559&sr=1-1
Tina's blog: plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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