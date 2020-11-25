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COVID Ventilators vs Real Cures
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36 views • November 25, 2020
Ventilators have been shown to not be an appropriate treatment for COVID-19 patients. Why are they still massively used? This video compilation exposes the fact that many people have died not of COVID, but of the (wrong) treatment they received. In reality, there are many effective treatments that have been suppressed and we show a few examples.
Dr Cameron Kyle-Sidell, New York ICU Doctor, original video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/h8hdvwWQUOVG/
Dr Ben Lynch original video: https://www.facebook.com/drbenjaminlynch/videos/524042078487862
Nurse Erin Marie Olszewski full interview: https://www.bitchute.com/video/MIda2dWyq3av/
President Rajoelina full interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qp7KB-rY1Aw&;feature=emb_title
Dr Robert Rowen full interview: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fdYJ4VE8rH8Z/
Other doctors original video: https://www.brighteon.com/29bd211f-b245-43b4-b14d-255fd10bafa9
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel by clicking on the red button and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
Dr Cameron Kyle-Sidell, New York ICU Doctor, original video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/h8hdvwWQUOVG/
Dr Ben Lynch original video: https://www.facebook.com/drbenjaminlynch/videos/524042078487862
Nurse Erin Marie Olszewski full interview: https://www.bitchute.com/video/MIda2dWyq3av/
President Rajoelina full interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qp7KB-rY1Aw&;feature=emb_title
Dr Robert Rowen full interview: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fdYJ4VE8rH8Z/
Other doctors original video: https://www.brighteon.com/29bd211f-b245-43b4-b14d-255fd10bafa9
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel by clicking on the red button and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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