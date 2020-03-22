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Most Evil Popes in the History of Mankind (MIRRORED)
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303 views • March 22, 2020
Most Evil Popes in the History of Mankind (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Infographics Show at:-
https://youtu.be/5qD3SFt-wJ0
As Christianity eventually flourished and spread throughout the Western world, things became complicated. As the faith’s popularity rose, so did the power vested in those who sat in the papal seat. Nowadays we view the Pope as one who guides by example, leading a simple, ethical, and moral life.
Yet, over the 2,000 years of the Vatican’s existence, not all Popes have been so highly praised as the current Pope Francis. Some have been greedy, vicious, and downright evil. Some have been murderers and rapists. With power often comes greed and corruption.
Today, we take a closer look at those figureheads who remained evil while justifying their actions as the will of the Lord. Welcome to this episode of The Infographics Show, the Top Ten Most Evil Popes in History.
SUBSCRIBE TO US -► http://bit.ly/TheInfographicsShow
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http://theinfographicsshow.com
SUPPORT US:
Patreon.......► https://www.patreon.com/theinfographicsshow/creators
SOCIAL:
Twitter........► https://twitter.com/TheInfoShow
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Sources for this episode:
https://pastebin.com/qUguBAGr
Caption author (Chinese (Taiwan))
ginkos
Category
Education
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Infographics Show at:-
https://youtu.be/5qD3SFt-wJ0
As Christianity eventually flourished and spread throughout the Western world, things became complicated. As the faith’s popularity rose, so did the power vested in those who sat in the papal seat. Nowadays we view the Pope as one who guides by example, leading a simple, ethical, and moral life.
Yet, over the 2,000 years of the Vatican’s existence, not all Popes have been so highly praised as the current Pope Francis. Some have been greedy, vicious, and downright evil. Some have been murderers and rapists. With power often comes greed and corruption.
Today, we take a closer look at those figureheads who remained evil while justifying their actions as the will of the Lord. Welcome to this episode of The Infographics Show, the Top Ten Most Evil Popes in History.
SUBSCRIBE TO US -► http://bit.ly/TheInfographicsShow
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
WEBSITE (SUGGEST A TOPIC):
http://theinfographicsshow.com
SUPPORT US:
Patreon.......► https://www.patreon.com/theinfographicsshow/creators
SOCIAL:
Twitter........► https://twitter.com/TheInfoShow
Subreddit...► http://reddit.com/r/TheInfographicsShow
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sources for this episode:
https://pastebin.com/qUguBAGr
Caption author (Chinese (Taiwan))
ginkos
Category
Education
Keywords
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