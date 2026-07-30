Trump Truth Social Post ~I Went The Federalist Way, and Let The Governors Decide~

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Doctor Fauci May Have Avoided a Perjury Charge, But They Intend to Change Him With Contempt.
Contempt of Congress refers to the act of obstructing the work of the U.S. Congress. Dr. Anthony Fauci faced a contempt vote after invoking the Fifth Amendment during a Senate hearing, which has sparked significant legal debate. This May Open The Door for Other Chages Down The Road.