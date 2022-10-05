Dr Ruckman - RARE Romans Study #16 Romans 5:16 - 6:2

Dr Peter Ruckman (non-Bookstore version) - RARE Romans Study #16. Romans 5:16 - 6:2 are covered in this volume.



This upload FIXES the miss-match errors with the previous uploads.



This is the BEST Romans commentary I ever heard. Dr Ruckman teaches from the reformation text (the Authorized Bible) - about how Romans defines Christian Doctrine, without private interpretation. These spiritual truths are indeed "soul food"! NOTE: #16 has an echo.



Visit GetBlessedForever.com for more info!