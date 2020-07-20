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The Stealth Survival Bike
Cahlen
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155 views • July 20, 2020
In this episode of Wizard Gear I'll be giving you a quick look at my Stealth Survival Bike.

This Solar eBike is a converted RadRover, an electric bike sold by Rad Power Bikes, designed for long-term survival situations. The custom-built expanded battery pack allows me to travel 40-50 miles in a single charge, while the solar panels allow me to recharge the bike while I'm hanging out in the wilderness.

The front and back containers sitting on the racks can hold roughly a month's worth of food, reducing the number of times I need to risk going into populated areas during a crisis. The electric motor runs almost silently, making it easy to get around without being noticed.

I plan to do a video showing you how to build this step-by-step sometime in the future. In the meantime, let me know if you have any questions.

You can get parts for this project at the links below:
RAD ROVER EBIKE: https://cahlen.org/RadRover
FRONT RACK: https://cahlen.org/RadRoverFrontRack
REAR RACK: https://cahlen.org/RadRoverRearRack
LARGE PLATFORM (x2): https://cahlen.org/RadRoverPlatform
INSULATED BAGS (x2): https://cahlen.org/RadRoverBag
50W SOLAR PANELS (x2): https://cahlen.org/50WSolarPanel *
CHARGE CONTROLLER: https://sunforgellc.com/gvb-8/ **
TOOL BAG: https://cahlen.org/RadRoverToolBag

* The kind I'm using are no longer available
** Get custom voltage of 54.6

Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee

WEBSITE: https://cahlen.org
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BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/cahlen
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GAB: https://gab.com/cahlenlee
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/cahlen
HIVE: https://hive.blog/@cahlen
EMAIL: [email protected]

I am probably wrong about at least one thing I said in this video. Please do your own research before putting this information into effect.

Please read my Public Notice: https://cahlen.org/notice
Keywords
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