Trump's Q = Order of the Garter; the Next Generation Revolutionaries: Part 2

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I enjoy collaborating with you guys, like with Charles from Jezterman who got inspired by my Order of the Garter video, which didn't let him go anymore, until he saw Trump's Q and still with the logo of the Garter in his mind, and then the spark made the connection, which is a very important connection. I just read all your mails from the previous film, thank you all. No, I have no place to retire. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55t2F... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6_d... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0sz5... https://www.youtube.com/user/Char1es3...