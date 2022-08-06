Glenn Beck | D.C. & NYC are Overwhelmed by a mere 4K Illegal Immigrants!

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Glenn Beck, Blaze TV - Leftists LOSE IT over migrants in DC, but WHAT ABOUT TEXAS?
Finally America's border crisis has received an appropriate level of outrage from the mainstream media and the far-left — BUT only when Washington, D.C. is concerned. In this clip, Glenn details the 'SICKENING' hypocrisy concerning our immigration issue.
Leftists are LOSING IT over the thousands of migrants entering their beloved cities, but this is what Texas — and other border states — have been dealing with for YEARS! Listen to find out the SHOCKING budget D.C. leaders have to fix this issue, compared to the much smaller one for border towns that actually are being OVERRUN.
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