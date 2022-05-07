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Flashback 2008: Planned Parenthood willing to Accept donations to abort Black Babies!
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51 views • May 07, 2022
58,564 views May 4, 2022
Project Veritas - 1.49M subscribers
https://youtu.be/lYISiiiIIgo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
Project Veritas - 1.49M subscribers
https://youtu.be/lYISiiiIIgo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
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