9/11 The BIGGEST LIE 16

The video starts off with an animation of rebuilding the Towers. Laying the foundation for the attacks and giving an allusion to compare the ideas. Nobody saw or heard a plane at the Twin Towers. How they did it. How could there be any video of the south tower getting hit by a plane. If people don't wake up we are in serious trouble. Music video featuring Polar tha White and Savior tha Beast. Segment on the smoke in the basement at the time of the second "hit" and when tower 2 comes down. Sia Elastic Heart video. Bomb smoke on floor 50 followed by Disl Automatic - "They don't care about us". White flashes from detonations visible to the camera. Bad Actors = Firemen. The Not for Reproduction video. Bad acting glibly checking the time on a pager, hyperventilating guy in blue shirt. Advice from James. Finally "Collapse" is a misnomer.