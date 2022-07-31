4 Things to Avoid if You Have an Enlarged Prostate DrBerg

Over the last 29 years treating clients, I’ve observed four foods men with an enlarged prostate should avoid.





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The first one is dairy. That includes cheese, milk, yogurt, cream cheese, and sour cream. And even butter. Why? I’ve noticed that men who consume dairy have a difficult time urinating because their prostate swells even more. The prostate is like a sponge for hormones, and dairly is full of them, especially growth hormone. If you don’t have a prostate problem, an occasional serving of grass-fed dairy is fine.





Second is vegetable oils, for instance the ones in salad dressing. They contain omega 6 fatty acid and are inflammatory. I especially mean corn, canola, and soy oil, which are also GMO. But olive oil is fine!





Third is sugar. This is a given! I also include the foods that turn into sugar, like grains, bread, and pasta.





Fourth is soy, not just soy oil but soy in general. Read labels, because many foods have soy in them. Soy can be a problem because of its estrogenic factors.





Those are the four foods I strongly recommend you avoid if you have an enlarged prostate.





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