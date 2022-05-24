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Irish nun uses 'God’s Law' to defeat abortion and AIDS in Africa
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20 views • May 24, 2022
LSNTV's Tim Jackson visited Nairobi, Kenya, to meet with an Irish missionary nun and gynecologist, Sister Miriam Duggan, who's led an absistence program considered one of the most successful efforts at reducing AIDS in Africa. Sister Miriam also helps young people find employment and life outside the slums of Nairobi.
Go here to help fund Sister Miriam's efforts: https://www.lifefunder.com/srmiriam
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Go here to help fund Sister Miriam's efforts: https://www.lifefunder.com/srmiriam
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