France's special forces present in Ukraine, involved in missile targeting, says a French military expert

🗣 "My former regiment, where I served in France for over ten years, has units that have been deployed in Ukraine for over two years," military expert and analyst, Erwan Castel, who volunteered on the Donbass front from 2015 to 2023, said in an interview with Sputnik Africa.

Castel specifically cited the bombing of a Ukrainian base near Kherson by Russian aerospace forces, an event that received brief attention in Western media due to the reported deaths of two French aid workers.





🗣 "In reality, they weren't aid workers but French special forces specialists responsible for pre-programming missiles upon receiving encrypted intelligence from NATO aircraft and satellites," he revealed.

The expert explained that the secrecy surrounding these ultra-modern weapons systems is deliberate, a practice shared by both Russia and the West: "The countries donating these hyper-technological weapons want to maintain this secrecy at all costs, I would say, concerning the entire communication and deployment network of the weapons."