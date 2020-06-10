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10/06/2020 -- NEW MADRID SEISMIC ZONE -- Thermal releases (hot spots) -- Possible sign of earthquake
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283 views • October 07, 2020
Follow along and see the hot spots flare off here (not farmers burning their fields , or a "glitch".. these are producing smoke.. many locations go back to forest / tree locations (not fields).
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Hot spot placemarks for Goes 16 here: https://fsapps.nwcg.gov/googleearth.p...
October 6, 2020
THOUSANDS of sudden bursts of heat, many with smoke but not at farmers fields.. several in Bayou locations as well as at oil + gas wells flaring off.
Additionally ALL of the hot spots seem to flicker on and off for 5 or 10 min then vanish ( measuring in 500K+ temps 700F+) This is occurring only along the edge of the craton in mass events, and the other spots flaring off in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Washington State, and Oregon. (all along the craton edge).
The points showing as hot spots near Kansas , Oklahoma, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana etc are at drill points for oil and gas.
A rare earthquake M2.9 struck Pennsylvania just South of yesterdays Hot spot locations!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseoffici
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Hot spot placemarks for Goes 16 here: https://fsapps.nwcg.gov/googleearth.p...
October 6, 2020
THOUSANDS of sudden bursts of heat, many with smoke but not at farmers fields.. several in Bayou locations as well as at oil + gas wells flaring off.
Additionally ALL of the hot spots seem to flicker on and off for 5 or 10 min then vanish ( measuring in 500K+ temps 700F+) This is occurring only along the edge of the craton in mass events, and the other spots flaring off in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Washington State, and Oregon. (all along the craton edge).
The points showing as hot spots near Kansas , Oklahoma, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana etc are at drill points for oil and gas.
A rare earthquake M2.9 struck Pennsylvania just South of yesterdays Hot spot locations!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseoffici
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