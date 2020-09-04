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Sheriff Richard Mack Considers His Role As Sheriff To Protect The People From Government Overreach
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24 views • September 04, 2020
Sheriff Richard Mack is back again for another episode of The Truth Underground. He is an author, speaker, and former Sheriff. He served in a wide variety of roles over the course of his twenty year career in law enforcement, which initially began in Provo, Utah.
He is the owner and proprietor of the Constitutional Sheriffs & Police Officers Association (CSPOA), a group intent on teaching the principles of the constitution to sheriffs, police, and civilians alike. Their primary mission is to support the office of the sheriff on a nationwide basis, combined with the historic power held by that office in the role of upholding the concepts which were originally created and defending of those rights, laws, and powers, and protector and servant of the liberty of the people within the county of which the sheriff is based, in accordance with the U.S. Constitution.
Visit his website: https://www.cspoa.org
Or make a charitable donation to his cause: https://cspoa.org/donations-page/
Visit our other social media profiles: https://linktr.ee/TheTruthUndergroundShow
He is the owner and proprietor of the Constitutional Sheriffs & Police Officers Association (CSPOA), a group intent on teaching the principles of the constitution to sheriffs, police, and civilians alike. Their primary mission is to support the office of the sheriff on a nationwide basis, combined with the historic power held by that office in the role of upholding the concepts which were originally created and defending of those rights, laws, and powers, and protector and servant of the liberty of the people within the county of which the sheriff is based, in accordance with the U.S. Constitution.
Visit his website: https://www.cspoa.org
Or make a charitable donation to his cause: https://cspoa.org/donations-page/
Visit our other social media profiles: https://linktr.ee/TheTruthUndergroundShow
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