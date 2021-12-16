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Whilst ordinary people all over the UK are getting themselves injected with magic potions of fuck knows what, wearing face nappies and having their businesses decimated by lockdowns....The UK government likes to party....HARD
So, if the people REALLY want it all to end, then all they have to do is make sure that they...Don't Toe The Party Line
Mirrored - Mr Cheswick