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DAY 10 - WED, MAY 19, 2021 -ISRAEL AT WAR - SPECIAL GUEST - PASTOR UMAR MULINDE -TRENTO/GOLD SHOW
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Israel at War, Tom Trento and Suzi Gold and very special guests discuss Jihad attacks on Israel. Rockets from Gaza, now from Lebanon. Israel must define the "peace" they will accept and the world MUST stand WITH Israel. Hamas is using "suicide submarines" to bring war to the shores of Israel. https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/1499396...
Special Guests: Pastor Umar Mulinde who was a Muslim Imam in Uganda, became an apostate by converting to Christianity and was attacked by an acid attack. It was so severe, he ended up in an Israeli hospital for 2 yrs, undergoing major surgery. Watch our interview just a few months after it happened here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X55bc...
Also joining us today: Adele, living in a kibbutz along the Gaza border who tells us how she pretty much lives in her safe room and had rocket alerts where she had to leave us and move their while filming this. And our friend, Jerusalem Jane, from Jerusalem. Who is a Danish citizen feeling she had to move to Israel to be a voice against the evil that wants to destroy Israel. She is a Christian standing WITH Israel.
Join The United West, daily to hear from the experts, many in Israel, on the ground reporting live. We will be LIVE here on YT, on FB, and across as many sites as we can reach, educating as many as we can reach! NO OTHER LIVE/FACTUAL REPORTING IS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE!
Please help us continue our daily reporting, giving you the facts. Share our videos and links. We defend Israel today, and always!
Contact us at: [email protected]
Donate here: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
Special Guests: Pastor Umar Mulinde who was a Muslim Imam in Uganda, became an apostate by converting to Christianity and was attacked by an acid attack. It was so severe, he ended up in an Israeli hospital for 2 yrs, undergoing major surgery. Watch our interview just a few months after it happened here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X55bc...
Also joining us today: Adele, living in a kibbutz along the Gaza border who tells us how she pretty much lives in her safe room and had rocket alerts where she had to leave us and move their while filming this. And our friend, Jerusalem Jane, from Jerusalem. Who is a Danish citizen feeling she had to move to Israel to be a voice against the evil that wants to destroy Israel. She is a Christian standing WITH Israel.
Join The United West, daily to hear from the experts, many in Israel, on the ground reporting live. We will be LIVE here on YT, on FB, and across as many sites as we can reach, educating as many as we can reach! NO OTHER LIVE/FACTUAL REPORTING IS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE!
Please help us continue our daily reporting, giving you the facts. Share our videos and links. We defend Israel today, and always!
Contact us at: [email protected]
Donate here: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
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