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La Revolución que Cambiará Todo
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21 views • September 16, 2021
La opinión que expresamos acerca de cualquier tema se basa en nuestra percepción, y la percepción se basa en la información que recibimos acerca de dicho tema. He aquí la importancia de verificar todo lo que nos llega antes de absorberlo, porque de no hacerlo, lo que creemos será altamente manipulado por otras partes interesadas cuya principal herramienta es la mentira y omisión.
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