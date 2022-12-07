Sirius Report: The Decline of Unipolarity Began in 1929, Multipolarity is the Real Reset

Paul of The Sirius Report discusses the decline of the United States and unipolarity which he says began with The Great Depression. The West has created massive asset bubbles and inflation. Multipolarity gained momentum with Brexit in 2009 and soon after that the $400 billion deal between Russia and China signaled a significant move toward de-dollarization. He feels Russia has attained military superiority and that there won't be a Third World War. He doesn't buy the idea that WEF's Great Reset is a plot to take over the world and downplays the idea there is an ominous Social Credit System. He believes unipolarity was the attempt to achieve World Government and is failing. The New New Multipolar World Order will likely have a currency backed by a basket of commodities. Multipolarity is the real reset.





About Sirius Report

The Sirius Report is an independent website with the aim of providing analysis and an alternative perspective on current affairs and global events that we believe are shaping a new political, economic and social paradigm. We are fully self-funded, not backed by or affiliated with any private or state entities.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)