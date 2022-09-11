In the 45 years since Pastor John was born again, he has walked with Jesus, learned to love his Heavenly Father and appreciate the Holy Spirit. But like many Christians, he thought that God was too busy to be involved in his life.

A few weeks ago the Holy Spirit asked him, “Why have you not understood who God really is and what He wants to do with you?” Then a wonderful revelation was given to him about the story of Jesus and Abraham, one that he’s read hundreds of times, where the Holy Spirit pointed out God’s love for man when Jesus personally came to visit Abraham before the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah.

Some 2,000 years later Jesus came again in the form of a man to live among the children of Israel and died on the cross for our sins. In comparing Abraham’s visit with Jesus' relationship to the apostles, you can see that Jesus wants to be more than a Savior; He also wants to be your friend and be involved in your life.

RLJ-1267 -- DECEMBER 5, 2010

Do You Personally Know God? Part 1: God Is More Than A Savior

