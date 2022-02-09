© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOW TO IDENTIFY REPTILIAN SHAPESHIFTERS
Follow
1
Share
Report
242 views • February 09, 2022
Backup of Christian Kunimi (FrequencyFence) on Youtube.
Playlist of "REPTILIAN SHAPESHIFTERS FrequencyFence Backup ": https://www.brighteon.com/watch/72977f39-6890-4062-bf28-add805b55bb8?index=1
Current Channels:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC55u8hZ_ugB6NCSS_M-8qwg/videos
https://vimeo.com/user108146211
Others backups of videos here:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/frequencyfence
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frequencyfence&;kind=video
Original Description:
"COVID-19 WAS PLANNED :
https://youtu.be/WbaxCDxw6Qg
The NATURAL Cure for COVID-19 :
https://vimeo.com/501599821
THIS IS THE END TIME :
https://youtu.be/Bn12EbIcsL8
ALIENS CONTROL THE WORLD :
https://youtu.be/7hM8GU9VCUc
REPTILIAN SHAPESHIFTER COMPILATION (complete video in playlist) :
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLuNEqegvBeP2lrE1tECGeK2yA-tL7couF"
Playlist of "REPTILIAN SHAPESHIFTERS FrequencyFence Backup ": https://www.brighteon.com/watch/72977f39-6890-4062-bf28-add805b55bb8?index=1
Current Channels:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC55u8hZ_ugB6NCSS_M-8qwg/videos
https://vimeo.com/user108146211
Others backups of videos here:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/frequencyfence
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frequencyfence&;kind=video
Original Description:
"COVID-19 WAS PLANNED :
https://youtu.be/WbaxCDxw6Qg
The NATURAL Cure for COVID-19 :
https://vimeo.com/501599821
THIS IS THE END TIME :
https://youtu.be/Bn12EbIcsL8
ALIENS CONTROL THE WORLD :
https://youtu.be/7hM8GU9VCUc
REPTILIAN SHAPESHIFTER COMPILATION (complete video in playlist) :
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLuNEqegvBeP2lrE1tECGeK2yA-tL7couF"
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.