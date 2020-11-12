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The David Knight Show (12November20 Full Show)
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73 views • November 12, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:09:27 Biden’s pick for COVID Czar ran Operation Dark Winter in 2001 to set up the lockdown we’re seeing now. But Lockdown 2.0 will be more like Dark Winter “Hell” than what we’ve seen so far
— 00:13:54 The plague election: “Bring Out Your Dead”, and they DID
— 01:04:24 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com: BigPharma pump & dump, what’s behind the masks and loss of liberty
— 01:24:07 Where election challenge process stands now
— 01:28:42 Disinfo campaign directed at Parler as technocrats fear mass migration
— 01:37:55 Electronic voting: what’s wrong with it? EVERYTHING
— 01:46:21 Doug Wilson, DougWils.com, why America is burning and how to fix it
— 01:57:55 Doug Wilson, get your kids out of school NOW, here are tools and groups that will help you
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:09:27 Biden’s pick for COVID Czar ran Operation Dark Winter in 2001 to set up the lockdown we’re seeing now. But Lockdown 2.0 will be more like Dark Winter “Hell” than what we’ve seen so far
— 00:13:54 The plague election: “Bring Out Your Dead”, and they DID
— 01:04:24 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com: BigPharma pump & dump, what’s behind the masks and loss of liberty
— 01:24:07 Where election challenge process stands now
— 01:28:42 Disinfo campaign directed at Parler as technocrats fear mass migration
— 01:37:55 Electronic voting: what’s wrong with it? EVERYTHING
— 01:46:21 Doug Wilson, DougWils.com, why America is burning and how to fix it
— 01:57:55 Doug Wilson, get your kids out of school NOW, here are tools and groups that will help you
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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