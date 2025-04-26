BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Our Food Supply is Being Attacked so How o Protect Yourself (Marjory Wildcraft)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2124 followers
7
559 views • 1 week ago

🍅 Free Sustainability Course from The Grow Network http://homegrown2030.com


With tariffs sweeping the planet, global shipping being cut off and knowing that 40% of fruits and vegetables are imported into the USA its time to protect yourself. We do not know how long this will last or what else in the agribusiness sector will not be delivered for food production. Marjory and I discuss what you can do to prepare.


☕ Help support the show https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle



