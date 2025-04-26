Our Food Supply is Being Attacked so How o Protect Yourself (Marjory Wildcraft)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🍅 Free Sustainability Course from The Grow Network http://homegrown2030.com
With tariffs sweeping the planet, global shipping being cut off and knowing that 40% of fruits and vegetables are imported into the USA its time to protect yourself. We do not know how long this will last or what else in the agribusiness sector will not be delivered for food production. Marjory and I discuss what you can do to prepare.
☕ Help support the show https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
My Patriot Supply
Preparedness doesn’t have to be a fight. These savings are the victory!
SPRING
BLACK FRIDAY
EVENT
Up to 70% Off!
https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=1&affid=270
💧 Innovative Water Storage That Blows Barrels Away! There are few things you can count on in a major disaster—having your water supply cut off is one of them.
https://www.alexapure.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=9&affid=270
⚡⚡⚡⚡ 3300 Solar Generator System w/ EMP Intercept Technology + FREE Waterproof 200W Solar Panel by Grid Doctor
https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/products/grid-doctor-3300-emp-solar-generator?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=12&affid=270
🔥 InstaFire make fire-starting and off-grid living easy https://www.instafire.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=10&affid=270
🎙️ Civilization Cycle Podcast https://adapt2030.libsyn.com
----------------------------------------------------------------
TikTok https://tiktok.com/@civilizationcycle
YT https://youtube.com/@civilizationcyclepodcast
----------------------------------------------------------------