"Old Testament tells Story of Alien Human Origins" w/ Paul Wallis - Part 2

Paul Anthony Wallis, a senior Churchman, served 33 years as an Archdeacon, a church doctor and a Theological Educator in the Anglican Church. As a researcher and author he began to realize the original texts did not align with the current interpretations. His series of books outlines what he believes are the original true meanings of the ancient biblical texts. He believes that specifically the old testament is a story about our origins as a genetically modified primate by an alien species. His findings are mindblowing and, if true, fundamentally changes our understanding of human origins. You can learn more about his work at https://paulanthonywallis.com/
