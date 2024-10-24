Strategic Genocide, Tobruk Tragedy, MUNICH, Mengele, Papal “Arianism”, ABBA Nazi, “Sports”

SR 2024-10-22 Papal Racial Purity

Topic list:

* Johnny on motorcycles.

* “Operation: PEDESTAL”—the British push to save...guess what Mediterranean island.

* What was the REAL reason Rommel lost in Africa?

* This cessation of fighting at Tobruk proves how wrong “war” is.

* The Jesuit butcher of “World War I”.

* Johnny pays the price for being accessible.

* Flying Monkey David’s prayer request.

* MUNICH (Ingolstadt): the JESUIT birthplace of the “Third Reich”.

* Mengele, Munich and “Medicine”.

* Adolf Hitler: Rome’s puppet.

* Johnny’s fantasy about saving Germany.

* Operation: OYSTER proved in 1942 that “strategic bombing” was purposeful genocide.

* Reinhard Heydrich.

* Peter Lavenda can’t possibly get a pass for not knowing this.

* “Frida” from “ABBA”, a Lebensborn baby?

* Black women of the U.S. military will conquer space.

* How “sports” reinforces the most “toxic” tenets of “black culture”.

* How ear-rings and nose-rings mock their wearers.

* Johnny’s plan for Big Helliwood.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4





On Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill





Bill’s email:

bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Darnell’s blog

https://independentconservative.com/

Darnell on Gab

https://gab.com/JesusSavedDMC