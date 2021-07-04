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Vintage Early-Warning Pandemic Cartoon – Amazing!
Red Pill Expo
Red Pill Expo
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1794 views • July 04, 2021
Here is a cartoon from the earliest days of motion-pictures, that likely was a commentary on the 1918 Spanish-Flu epidemic. We have been unable to verify its origin, but the singing radio, which appears in the cartoon, is the exact design as radios made by the Atwater Kent company, which was in business from 1921 to 1936. The value of this cartoon lies. not with its antiquity or rarity, but with its editorial commentary, which is stunningly contemporary to our present day. Popular sentiment a hundred years ago clearly was far more aware of an agenda behind the propaganda and, as you will see in the final message of the cartoon, folks knew who was behind it and what the end game was. An amazing time capsule of truth. Republished 2021 June 1. Source: YouTube Early-Warning Cartoon the Plan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XMszxLRq3DU

This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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spanish flucovid-19pandemic hoax
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