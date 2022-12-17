How To Make Wood Gas Biofuel -and an experimental gas collection method

Please visit the authors Youtube Channel, I do not own this video and am sharing it for educational purpose, please visit and support MrTeslonian





@MrTeslonian









I show you how to build a WOOD GASIFIER from two old propane tanks. This is called gasification and is a easy way to make fuel for a vehicle or generator, this simple design can be made at home with easy to find materials. I use a old air pressure tank filled with water as a gas cooler that also doubles as a hot water heater. Gasification produces 16 times cleaner car emissions than gasoline and is carbon neutral! This simple and very effective design allows you to build a working Gasifier from two propane tanks and a few pieces of scrap metal.