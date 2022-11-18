The "Great Reset" Must Fail -- The Sooner, The Better

The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published November 18, 2022

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

Those who could never "structure" the world, have no chance of "restructuring" it. Those who could never "set" our world in place, have no chance of "resetting" it either. The idea that human beings (or their technologies) can control the world and everything in it, is both illogical and dangerously irrational. The problem is not in proving why ideas like the "Great Reset" cannot work. That's the easy part. The problem is in limiting the amount of economic damage and human suffering that such reckless pursuits needlessly cause.



