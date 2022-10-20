Create New Account
【 G -Times NEWS】Triple Vaccinated More Likely to Infect CCP Virus
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/478679

Summary：Kaiser Permanente, a leading insurance company and healthcare provider, commissioned a study to evaluate the efficacy of the mRNA vaccines against the Omicron variant of the CCP Virus. The study revealed that those who received three doses were more likely to get infected. More alarmingly, most of them tend to develop severe illnesses and die after infection

