Summary：Kaiser Permanente, a leading insurance company and healthcare provider, commissioned a study to evaluate the efficacy of the mRNA vaccines against the Omicron variant of the CCP Virus. The study revealed that those who received three doses were more likely to get infected. More alarmingly, most of them tend to develop severe illnesses and die after infection
