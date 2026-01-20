Cracking the Code: Your Rage is Real — The Stage is Set on Fire

John Michael Chambers pulls back the curtain on the engineered chaos—and reveals why what you’re feeling isn’t confusion, but clarity breaking through.





The Fog is Artificial: John explains how disorientation is a weapon—and why the inconsistencies, missing frames, and staged chaos are all part of a predetermined psychological operation.





Institutions Were Compromised Long Ago: This isn’t politics. This is systemic infiltration. Once you see the patterns, the code reveals itself.





Don’t Save the Burning Stage—Build the New One: Instead of fighting to preserve a corrupt system, John urges listeners to turn toward community, faith, and family—the unbreakable anchors in a collapsing reality.





The Global Financial Reset is Happening NOW: Competing parallel systems are at war: the old Federal Reserve deep-state machine vs. the Trump-led financial reboot that paves the way for the Golden Age.





We Are in The Danger Zone—But The Future is Bright: Understand where we are in the transition, what’s at stake, and how to prepare mentally, spiritually, and financially.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.



