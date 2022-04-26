Why Is Xi Going to Eliminate Taiwan Even If Putin Is Going to Compromise

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he cannot stop it.It’s too late for him to take a different route.All the preparation of the past done by Xi.He has to attack Taiwan. This attack is what they calledbeat them up till they bend.His dream is like Putin. When I get over, Ukraine will be ready to welcome me.