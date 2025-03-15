Ukraine's Kursk Collapse & Washington's Rush to Freeze Conflict Under "Minsk 3"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As Ukraine's Kursk operations collapse and wider fears grow regarding the viability of Ukraine's armed forces, the US is rushing to freeze the conflict, create a European-occupied buffer zone in Ukraine, and buy time to rearm and reorganize Ukraine's forces for the next round of fighting.
Mirrored - The New Atlas
